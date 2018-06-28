Listings for June 29.
(All times Eastern.)
Vice (HBO at 7:30) A look at Indian engineering in Bangalore.
Quantico (ABC at 8) Alex goes undercover to investigate a military contractor.
Battlebots (Discovery at 9) Bronco and Lock-Jaw compete.
12 Monkeys (Syfy at 10) Cole and Cassie start their finale mission.
Kiss Me First (Netflix streaming) A young British girl disappears after meeting someone through an online video-game site.
La Forêt (Netflix streaming) Three teenage girls vanish from a French town causing the neighbors to suspect one another. French with English subtitles.
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits (Netflix streaming) A reality series based on history, during which 14 people compete in the same challenges that potential spies did during World War II.
GLOW (Netflix streaming) Season 2.
Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Heidi Klum, Lakeith Stanfield, Taylor Tomlinson.
