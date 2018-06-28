Nailed It! (Netflix Streaming) The baking show, during which home bakers with no profesisonal experience compete for a $10,000 prize, returns Friday for season 2 with host Nicole Byer.

Listings for June 29.

(All times Eastern.)

Vice (HBO at 7:30) A look at Indian engineering in Bangalore.

Quantico (ABC at 8) Alex goes undercover to investigate a military contractor.

Battlebots (Discovery at 9) Bronco and Lock-Jaw compete.

12 Monkeys (Syfy at 10) Cole and Cassie start their finale mission.

Premieres

Kiss Me First (Netflix streaming) A young British girl disappears after meeting someone through an online video-game site.

La Forêt (Netflix streaming) Three teenage girls vanish from a French town causing the neighbors to suspect one another. French with English subtitles.

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits (Netflix streaming) A reality series based on history, during which 14 people compete in the same challenges that potential spies did during World War II.

Returning

GLOW (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Heidi Klum, Lakeith Stanfield, Taylor Tomlinson.