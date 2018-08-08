Listings for Aug. 9.
(All times Eastern.)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) The teams participate in a challenge inspired by Sonic Drive-In. The four teams that survive elimination move on in the competition.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) MJ hosts a Valentine’s Day party that doesn’t end well.
American Woman (Paramount at 10) Bonnie opts to go on an adventure with Adam instead of focusing on a work assignment.
Shooter (USA at 10) Someone attempts to kill Sam, which leads the Swaggers to uncover shocking information.
Perdida (Netflix streaming) A policewoman revives her search for answers regarding what happened to her childhood friend who went missing, but she doesn’t expect the consequences it brings. Spanish with English subtitles.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Emma Gonzáles, Matt Deitsch.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rose Byrne, Brad Paisley.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Issa Rae, Darren Criss, Ronnie Chieng.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bob Newhart, Awkwafina, Blood Orange featuring A$AP Rocky.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kelsey Grammer, Rainn Wilson, Franz Ferdinand, Joey Castillo.
Late, Late Show/Corden (CBS at 1:07) Tig Notaro, Bo Burnham, John Cho, Flora Cash.
—