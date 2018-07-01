The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Becca Kufrin takes her contestants to Richmond. There, a group competes in a history quiz and participates in a debate dubbed “Beccalection 2018.” (Paul Hebert/ABC)

Listings for July 2.

Cops (Spike at 8) A man is trapped in a house after a kitchen fire breaks out.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Shooter organizes an anti-violence rally.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Magicians Vinny Grosso, Morgan & West, Paul Gertner and Eric Jones perform.

Dietland (AMC at 9) Plum seeks refuge in Calliope House.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) A deal is in jeopardy as Fredrik’s tensions increase with his co-lister.

Salvation (CBS at 9) Darius and Grace have to work past their feelings to secure international cooperation.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Greg Proops guests.

The Proposal (ABC at 10) Ten women compete for a chance at love with mystery bachelor Stephen.

Returning

In the Cut (Bounce at 9) The show about a barbershop owner who is brought together with a son he never knew returns for Season 4.