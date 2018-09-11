Listings for Sept. 12.
(All times Eastern.)
American Horror Story (FX at 10) Season 8: “Apocalypse.”
Castle Rock (Hulu streaming) Season finale.
World of Dance (NBC at 9) The top four compete for the last time, and a champion is crowned.
Life (Netflix streaming) A drama about a top Korean medical facility. Korean with English subtitles.
On My Skin (Netflix streaming) A man is arrested in Rome for drug charges. Based on true events. Italian with English subtitles.
American Junkie (Viceland at 10) Two recovering addicts help fellow addicts avoid falling into a trap of rehab centers that use their patients for profit.
Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World (CNBC at 10) A look at the events that led to one of the worst financial crises in American history.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Anna Kendrick
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daniel Radcliffe, Matt Czuchry, Teyana Taylor
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keira Knightley, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.), Martha Stewart
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Christina Aguilera, Paul Scheer, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alison Brie, Keegan-Michael Key, Robert Winston
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Dominic West.
—