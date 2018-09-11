The Sinner (USA at 10) Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) and Heather search for Julian on Wednesday night’s new episode of the drama about a child who kills his parents. (Peter Kramer/USA Network)

Listings for Sept. 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

American Horror Story (FX at 10) Season 8: “Apocalypse.”

Finales

Castle Rock (Hulu streaming) Season finale.

World of Dance (NBC at 9) The top four compete for the last time, and a champion is crowned.

Premieres

Life (Netflix streaming) A drama about a top Korean medical facility. Korean with English subtitles.

On My Skin (Netflix streaming) A man is arrested in Rome for drug charges. Based on true events. Italian with English subtitles.

American Junkie (Viceland at 10) Two recovering addicts help fellow addicts avoid falling into a trap of rehab centers that use their patients for profit.

Special

Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World (CNBC at 10) A look at the events that led to one of the worst financial crises in American history.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Anna Kendrick

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daniel Radcliffe, Matt Czuchry, Teyana Taylor

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keira Knightley, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.), Martha Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Christina Aguilera, Paul Scheer, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alison Brie, Keegan-Michael Key, Robert Winston

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Dominic West.