One Dollar (CBS All Access) A mystery series that follows a group who are connected by a $1 bill that comes into all of their possessions. Deidre O’Connell, above, plays Carol Seerveld. (Patrick Harbron/CBS)

Listings for Aug. 30.

(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The roomates put their support behind Ron as the truth about his relationship comes out.

Queen of the South (USA at 9) Teresa tries to find the traitor in her operation.

Take Two (ABC at 9) Sam and Eddie go to wine country to search for a disabled woman who went missing.

Braxton Family Values (WE at 9) The sisters’ walkout changes the family dynamic.

Bring It! (Lifetime at 10) Coach D narrows down the candidate pool for captain to two and makes them compete against one another.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin tries to get his employees to focus on business and Lucia and Gustavo make an offer.

Finale

The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) The final two teams go back to Los Angeles to compete.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt, Guy Branum, Punch Brothers.