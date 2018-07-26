Listings for July 27.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

The Bleeding Edge (Netflix streaming) An inside look at how the medical device industry’s innovations can have deadly consequences.

Welcome to the Family (Netflix streaming) Two women cover up a man’s death when they realize they were written out of his will.

Extinction (Netflix streaming) An alien-invasion movie starring Michael Peña, Lizzy Caplan and Mike Colter.

Eat. Race. Win . (Amazon streaming) Chef Hannah Grant shows what the top Australian cyclists consume during the grueling 21-day Tour de France.

Celebrity Animal Encounters (Animal Planet at 10) Luminaries such as Kristen Bell and Al Roker tell stories of their experiences with animals, which are portrayed via animation.

Specials

Jeff Lynne’s ELO: Wembley or Bust (Showtime at 9) The Electric Light Orchestra and frontman Jeff Lynne perform their hits at Wembley Stadium.

Just Another Immigrant: Romesh at the Greek (Showtime at 11:30) Comedian Romesh Ranganathan performs his first-ever U.S. stand-up show.

Returning

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood (Netfflix streaming) Season 2.

Cash Cab (Discovery at 7) A special Shark Week-themed episode kicks off the new season.

Late Night

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) New monologue and encore segments with Tom Cruise, Parker Posey, Jorja Smith.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Laura Linney.