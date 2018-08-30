Ozark (Netflix streaming) Season 2 of the show about a man who moves his family to the Ozarks when a money-laundering scheme goes awry premieres today. Pictured: Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde. (Jessica Miglio/Netflix)

Listings for Aug. 31.

(All times Eastern.)

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) USA vs. teams from around the world.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) Dutch and John look for answers about Khlyen’s memory clue.

Premieres

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon streaming) The first TV show based on Tom Clancy books stars John Krasinski as a CIA analyst on his first field assignment.

Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix streaming) A look into the types of behaviors and mental conditions that many criminals possess.

The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix streaming) A physicist who uses science to explain romance finds it more difficult to apply the principles to his own love life. Spanish with English subtitles.

Paradise PD (Netflix streaming) An animated series about a rookie cop who joins his father’s police force.

Undercover Law (Netflix streaming) Female agents try to take down drug lords in Colombia. Spanish with English subtitles.

Returning

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix streaming) Season 5.

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

The Comedy Lineup (Netflix streaming) Part 2.

Finale

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) An investigation into whether or not robots pose an acutal risk to the human race. Season finale.