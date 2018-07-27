Pink Collar Crimes(CBS at 8 on Saturday) A true-crime series about the growing trend of female offenders. Former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark provides insight and analysis during every episode. Premieres Saturday. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Listings for July 28 and 29.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

We Belong Together (BET at 8) A college student takes drastic measures to ensure that her college professor continues their affair.

The Wrong Cruise (Lifetime at 8) A mother and daughter find themselves stuck in a web of deceit while at sea.

Love on Safari (Hallmark at 9) Lacey Chabert plays Kira, a girl who inherits a wildlife reserve in South Africa.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Joe Madison, host of SiriusXM Radio’s “The Joe Madison Show”; Brian Keane, co-founder and chief executive of WeeGreen.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Vice President Pence, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Chris Whittle, Whittle School & Studios chairman.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, Director of the White House National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

Specials

Naked and Afraid of Sharks (Discovery at 9) A Shark Week-themed episode from the series.

Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis (Comedy at 10) Some of Hollywood’s biggest names troll the legendary actor.

Premieres

Cheerleader Nightmare (Lifetime at 8) Sophie catches her boyfriend cheating on her with the head cheerleader at school. After the cheerleader is murdered, he becomes the main suspect.

An Aurora Teagarden Mystery: The Disappearing Game (HMC at 9) Candace Cameron Bure stars as a crime-solving librarian whose nephew, along with his college roommate, goes missing.