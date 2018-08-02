Listings for Aug. 3.
(All times Eastern.)
Cocaine Coast (Netflix streaming) In 1980s Spain, a fisherman finds himself helping Latin American suppliers get drugs into Europe.
I Am a Killer (Netflix streaming) Death-row inmates recount the crimes they committed.
Like Father (Netflix streaming) Kristen Bell stars as a bride who brings her estranged father on her honeymoon after she gets left at the altar.
Marching Orders (Netflix streaming) A series following a top-ranked college marching band.
Mad Dog Made (Discovery at 10) Crafter Kevin “Mad Dog” McClung creates handheld weapons and tools.
Random Acts of Flyness (HBO at 12) A new late-night series from Terence Nance featuring scripted segments, documentary, musical performances and animation.
David Tutera’s CELEBrations (We at 10) Season 4.
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (Comedy at 11) Season 2.
Animals (HBO at 11:30) Season 3.
Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rob Reiner.
