Quantico (ABC at 8) The team’s encounter with Conor Devlin leads to some casualties and Alex (Priyanka Chopra, right, with Johanna Braddy) makes a decision that alters the course of her life in the series finale. (Pat Redmond/ABC)

Listings for Aug. 3.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Cocaine Coast (Netflix streaming) In 1980s Spain, a fisherman finds himself helping Latin American suppliers get drugs into Europe.

I Am a Killer (Netflix streaming) Death-row inmates recount the crimes they committed.

Like Father (Netflix streaming) Kristen Bell stars as a bride who brings her estranged father on her honeymoon after she gets left at the altar.

Marching Orders (Netflix streaming) A series following a top-ranked college marching band.

Mad Dog Made (Discovery at 10) Crafter Kevin “Mad Dog” McClung creates handheld weapons and tools.

Random Acts of Flyness (HBO at 12) A new late-night series from Terence Nance featuring scripted segments, documentary, musical performances and animation.

Returning

David Tutera’s CELEBrations (We at 10) Season 4.

Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (Comedy at 11) Season 2.

Animals (HBO at 11:30) Season 3.

Late Night

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rob Reiner.