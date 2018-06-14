Queer Eye (Netflix streaming) The Fab Five give a makeover to Tammye, the show’s first female subject, on Friday night’s Season 2 premiere. From left are Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

Listings for June 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Quantico (ABC at 8) The team uncovers an underground operation that turns deadly.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon goes undercover.

Returning

Goliath (Amazon streaming) Season 2.

The Ranch (Netflix streaming) Season 5.

12 Monkeys (Syfy at 8) Season 4.

Mama June: From Not to Hot (WE at 9) Season 3.

Premieres

Set It Up (Netflix streaming) Two assistants scheme a way to get their bosses to relax by setting them up with each other.

Sunday’s Illness (Netflix streaming) Decades after being abandoned as a child, a woman tracks down her birth mother. Spanish with English subtitles.

Maktub (Netflix streaming) Two former gangsters made it their life mission to fulfill strangers’ prayers. Hebrew with English subtitles.

Lust Stories (Netflix streaming) Four short films about relationships by famed Indian directors. Hindi and English with English subtitles.

Finale

Life Sentence (CW at 9) Peter decides who he wants to end up with. Series finale.

Late Night

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jada Pinkett Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nikki Glaser.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Thandie Newton.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Tiffany Haddish, DJ Khaled, Ella Mai.