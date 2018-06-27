Lip Sync Battle(Paramount Network at 10:30) Real Housewives franchise stars Ramona Singer and Melissa Gorga face off in an all-new episode. Pictured (l-r): Singer, LL Cool J, Gorga and Chrissy Teigen.

Listings for June 28.

(All times Eastern.)

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox at 8) A new group comes in to challenge the four.

The Gong Show (ABC at 8) Tony Hale, Will Arnett and Regina Hall are guest judges.

Little Big Shots (NBC at 8) A new batch of kids, including a 5-year-old librarian, show off their talents.

Nashville (CMT at 9) Deacon’s father shows up unexpectedly.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo at 10) Phoebe tries her luck again with online dating.

American Woman (Paramount at 10) Diana is set up on a date, and Jessica gets her big break.

Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The top four compete for the crown.

Premiere

Action Figures 2 (Crackle streaming) A sequel to X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana’s 2015 action sports movie.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Author Darnell Moore.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amy Adams, Rob Reiner, Backstreet Boys.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael Moore, Eric Andre, Derrick Beckles, Kate the Chemist.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Rudd, Florence & the Machine, Jennie Vee and Joe Russo.