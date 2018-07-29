Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (Paramount at 10) Trayvon Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton, center, and Tracy Martin, in “love” hat, in Florida on Feb 10. The “Black Lives Matter” documentary premieres tonight. (Chachi Senior/Paramount Network)

Listings for July 30.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The “Men Tell All” reunion episode.

American Pickers (History at 9) The guys check out what is being billed as Aerosmith’s original tour van.

Dietland (AMC at 9) Plum’s new mission is threatened.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Guest comic Gary Anthony Williams.

Premieres

Coastal Railways With Julie Walters (Acorn streaming) The actress explores beautiful scenes along Britain’s coast.

Counting On (TLC at 9) Season 6.

Blood Money (History at 10) Chris Parvin, a family estate planner, helps the next generation continue their family businesses.

Returning

Southern and Hungry (Cooking at 9) Season 2.

Diesel Brothers (Discovery at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Andrea Mitchell.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Judd Apatow, Jace Norman, OneRepublic.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mila Kunis, Zachary Quinto, Taylor Bennett.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Kim Kardashian West, Hayley Atwell, Train.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mandy Moore, Jenna Dewan, Lisa Best.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Armie Hammer, Brandon Flowers, Taylor Gordon.