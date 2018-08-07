Reverie(NBC at 10) A member of the team is kidnapped, and Onira-Tech faces the risk of destruction on tonight’s Season 1 finale. Pictured: Sarah Shahi as Mara Kint and Dennis Haysbert as Charlie Ventana.

Listings for Aug. 8.

(All times Eastern.)

Castle Rock (Hulu streaming) The town gives an honor to Sheriff Pangborn.

Burden of Truth (CW at 8) Joanna narrows down the suspect field by bringing in a hydrologist to test the soil.

Suits (USA at 9) Alex is caught between Harvey and Zane, and Louis deals with an issue.

The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose and Heather begin to figure out Julian’s story.

Premieres

Boomtown Builder (DIY at 10) Tim McClellan renovates homes in Arizona’s mining “boomtowns.”

Robot Wars (Science at 10) Professional and amateur engineers bring their best creations to duel in a tournament.

Special

CMA Fest (ABC at 8) Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini host, and 29 of the biggest names in country music perform.

Returning

Cheap Eats (Cooking at 10) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Big Boi.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Seacrest, Ruby Rose, Rae Sremmurd.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jim Acosta, Nina Dobrev.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Kristen Bell, John David Washington, Brett Eldredge.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ray Romano, Chloë Grace Moretz, Lord Huron.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Seth Rogen, Alyssa Milano, Chef Angie Mar, Joey Castillo.