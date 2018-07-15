Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (HBO at 8) A documentary from director Marina Zenovich, featuring classic footage and interviews, about the late comedian. The film premiered at Sundance this year.

Listings for July 16.

(All times Eastern.)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The callbacks continue.

Dietland (AMC at 9) Plum feels her life now has purpose, but someone threatens to ruin it all.

Elementary (CBS at 10) Detective Bell debates leaving the force when a new opportunity arises.

ATL Homicide (TV One at 10) Speaking to the grandmother of an 11-year-old murder victim leads the detectives down a rabbit hole of gang violence.

Premieres

Hidden (Craith) (Acorn streaming) A Welsh mystery-crime drama about a cop who returns home to care for her sick father and ends up investigating a murder case.

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (Oxygen at 7) Morgan digs into the minds of murderers to find their motives.

Deadly Power (Oxygen at 9) Television journalist Lauren Sivan hosts this series about crimes committed by people in positions of power.

Returning

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Season 13.

Southern Charm Savannah (Bravo at 10) Season 2.

Special

Big Sharks Rule (Nat Geo Wild at 9) A look at the shark species that live off the coasts of South Africa.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Boots Riley.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jamie Foxx, Taron Egerton, Zoey Deutch, Mark Normand.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Armie Hammer, Colleen Ballinger, Paula Poundstone.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jason Sudeikis, Danica Patrick, Michael Ray.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Rannells, Emmanuelle Caplette.