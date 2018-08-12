Sacred Sites (Smithsonian at 8) Investigators look into the history and secrets of some of the most sanctified locations around the world. Season 2 premieres tonight. Pictured: Karnak Temple Complex in Egypt. (Smithsonian Channel)

Listings for Aug. 13.

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Philadelphia city finals.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The top 10 perform.

American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Frank come across a footlocker from “Forrest Gump.”

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Jimmy looks for a new job and Kim tries to help him though a tough time.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) Ernie fights with his fellow Lynx about the status of Larry’s health.

Returning

Evil Lives Here (ID at 9) Season 4.

Midseason premiere

American Greed (CNBC at 10) A corrupt New York police officer makes money off burglaries.

Special

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) Zak and the crew do a full paranormal investigation in the Wild West town of Deadwood, S.D.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Spike Lee.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Carmelo Anthony, Chris O’Dowd, August Greene.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nicki Minaj, Guy Pearce, Mac Miller

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jeff Daniels, Wolf Blitzer, Charlie Puth.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Glenn Close, Topher Grace, Low Cut Connie.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rob Reiner, Emily Mortimer, John David Washington.