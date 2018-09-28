Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) The comedy sketch show returns Saturday for season 44. Pictured: Musical Guest Kanye West, Host Adam Driver and Kenan Thompson in Studio 8H during a promo.

Listings for Sept. 29.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

48 Hours (CBS at 9) Season 32.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) A discussion of some of the top challenges facing small businesses.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Denzel Washington, Academy Award winning actor and national spokesman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America; Malachi Haynes, Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Youth of the Year.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), Gen. Jack Keane.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Progressive educator Chris Whittle.

Returning

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC at 7) Season 29.

60 Minutes (CBS at 7:30) Season 51.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Season 30.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 8:30) Season 9.

Family Guy (Fox at 9) Season 17.

Poldark (PBS at 9) Season 4.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) Season 10.

Finale

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Morgan struggles to help friends. Season finale.

Specials

Road to Halloween Wars (Food at 8) Follow Food Network crews as they search for “Halloween Wars” competitiors.

Michael Palin in North Korea (Nat Geo at 9) A look at the lives of people in the secretive country.

Premieres

Believe Me: The Lisa McVey Story (Lifetime at 8) The story of a girl who was abducted in 1984 and eventually released by her captor.

God Friended Me (CBS at 8:30) Atheist Miles Finer is shocked to receive a friend request, and accompanying friend suggestions, from God.

Most Terrifying Places in America (Travel at 11) A tour of haunted spots across the country, including the hotel that was the inspiration behind “The Shining.”