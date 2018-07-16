Seven Year Switch(Lifetime at 10) Diane and Bobby (pictured) are paired up during the experimental reality marriage rehab show about couples who switch spouses, season 3 of which premieres tonight. (Karolina Wojtasik/Lifetime)

Listings for July 17.

(All times Eastern.)

The 100 (CW at 8) Monty tries to push an alternative to war, and Abby’s health worsens.

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Jane finds out what Sutton is hiding in their apartment.

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Craig tries to keep tensions low between Pope and Billy.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Julie questions whether she should have agreed to let Chase help her train for a 5K.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Charles calls Liza for help after getting into a spat with a rock-star author.

Special

700 Sharks (Nat Geo Wild at 6) Footage from 32 synchronized cameras of sharks feeding in a French Polynesian channel.

Premieres

Celebrity Fear Factor (MTV at 10) Tyga, Lil’ Yachty, Kodi Shane and Chanel West Coast compete..

Hip-Hop Houdini (Fuse at 10) Magician Smoothini performs street magic with musicians such as ASAP Ferg and Lil Jon.

Returning

The Hollywood Puppet Show (Fuse at 10:30) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Wiz Khalifa.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) David Spade, Lily James, Charlie Puth.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chrissy Metz, Lewis Black, Luke Combs.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jonah Hill, Bo Burnham, Jim James.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Joel McHale, Beth Ditto, Nimesh Patel, Emmanuelle Caplette.