Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin (Damson Idris) deals with the consequences of his actions, Teddy does whatever he can to help his partners and Lucia makes a sacrifice to save Gustavo on Thursday’s Season 2 finale. (Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Listings for Sept. 20

(All times Eastern.)

Big Brother (CBS at 8) Someone is evicted from the house while the others compete to become head of household.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Jenni debates leaving Las Vegas early.

Braxton Family Values (WE tv at 9) Trina and Towanda reveal the truth about Traci’s part in the strike.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Destiny seeks help from a private detective, hoping to find her father and therefore address her issues regarding men and trust.

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 10) The crew tries out uncommon ways to test DNA and someone cracks under pressure during a presentation.

Premiere

Dead Lucky (Sundance streaming) This Australian crime thriller staring Rachel Griffiths debuts in North America.

Special

Asheville by Design (Nat Geo at 6:30) A one-hour travel feature that explores the various types of creatives that inhabit the city.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jeff Garlin, Boyd Holbrook, the Cooties.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tracey Ullman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jack Black, Angela Bassett, Josh Groban.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tiffany Haddish, Iain Armitage.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Matt Kemp, Wiz Khalifa.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Badflower.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kelly Clarkson, Freddie Highmore, Ken Burns, Sean Kinney.