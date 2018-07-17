Suits(USA Network at 9) Zane and Harvey (Gabriel Macht, left, with Dulé Hill) struggle to decide who should run the firm as it works through its transition on tonight’s premiere of season 8.

Listings for July 18.

(All times Eastern.)

The Originals (CW at 9) Elijah tries to deal with a past memory involving Hayley, and Freya and Keelin make a decision about their future.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) The women take a vacation to Colombia.

Reverie (NBC at 10) The team tries to save a boy who is in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Premiere

Catfish: Trolls (MTV at 10) Charlamagne Tha God and Raymond Braun bring victims face-to-face with their Internet bullies.

Specials

The 2018 ESPYS (ABC at 8) Racecar driver Danica Patrick hosts the annual sport award show.

Alcatraz Escape: The Lost Evidence (History at 8) Family members of the escaped Alcatraz inmates, who were never found, look into new leads.

Girl Got Game (CW at 8) A documentary about one of the only all-female eSports teams in the world.

Shark Kill Zone (Nat Geo Wild at 9) A look at the various methods sharks use to hunt their prey.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R.J. Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk, Vince Gilligan.

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Annie Lowrey.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amanda Seyfried, Daveed Diggs, Wiz Khalifa featuring Swae Lee.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Dominic Cooper, Beck.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Magic Johnson, Lakeith Stanfield, Lil Baby.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Christine Baranski, Niecy Nash, Miranda Lambert, Emmanuelle Caplette.