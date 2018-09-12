Take Two (ABC at 10) Sam and Eddie take a case about a con man who preys on wealthy women and try to con him in return on tonight’s season finale. Pictured: Emily Rose, left, and Rachel Bilson. (Jack Rowand/ABC)

Listings for Sept. 13.

(All times Eastern.)

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Mike leaves his girlfriend out of festivities, and GG tries to push her divorce proceedings forward.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Lucia and Gustavo concoct plans to get out of Los Angeles.

Finales

Queen of the South (USA at 9) Teresa makes a move in her attempt to take the throne. Season finale.

Shooter (USA at 10) Nadine and Harris start again in Washington with new roles. Series finale.

Returning

Snatch (Crackle streaming) Season 2.

Flip or Flop Atlanta (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Documentary

Reversing Roe (Netflix streaming) A deep dive into the decades-long fight to overturn the Supreme Court abortion ruling.

Premiere

The Oslo Diaries (HBO at 8) The story of a group of Israelis and Palestinians who risked jail time to secretly meet in Oslo in 1992.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) José Andrés.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Blake Lively, Carrie Underwood.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Judy Greer, First Aid Kit.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Cate Blanchett, Ben Mendelsohn, the Chainsmokers.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mel B, Phil McGraw, Olivia Munn, Good Charlotte.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Keira Knightley, Neal Brennan, Caitlyn Smith.