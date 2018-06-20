Take Two (ABC at 10) A failed actress formerly on a cop show (Rachel Bilson) talks her way into shadowing a real-life investigate detective (Eddie Cibrian) to help revive her career. Premieres Thursday night. (David Bukach/ABC)

(All times Eastern.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) All Season 10 queens reunite to recap the season.

Nashville (CMT at 9) Juliette discovers the truth about Darius Enright’s Movement.

American Woman (Paramount at 10) Kathleen makes Bonnie and Diana go with her to a party in the hills.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo at 10) Jake has a problem with Mike moving in with Abby.

Premieres

Next of Kin (Sundance streaming) The U.S. premiere of the British drama about a woman who uncovers family secrets after her brother is murdered.

Special

This is A.I. (Discovery at 9) This documentary spotlights the most amazing developments in artificial intelligence.

Mid-season premiere

The Match Game (ABC at 9) Season 4.

Returning

The Gong Show (ABC at 8) Season 2.

Love Yurts (DIY at 9) Season 2.

Queen of the South (USA at 9) Season 3.

Shooter (USA at 10) Season 3.

Detroiters (Comedy at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Mike Shinoda.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Dave Matthews, Dave Matthews Band.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Don Lemon, Mike Colter, Death Cab for Cutie.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Drew Barrymore, David Harbour, Andrea Bocelli.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Foo Fighters, Sophie Turner, Paul McCartney.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Quinn, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Missy Robbins.