Listings for June 30 and July 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Sir Mix-A-Lot’s House Remix (DIY at 8) The famous rapper flips a run-down house in Seattle.

Finale

Ransom (CBS at 9) Eric’s arch-nemesis brainwashes Evie and tries to use her against Eric. Season finale.

Sunday Listings

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Belgian Ambassador Dirk Wouters.

Premiere

Mostly 4 Millennials (Adult Swim at 12) A comedy series created by Derrick Beckles.

Special

Detroit: Comeback City (History at 9) A documentary the chronicles the city’s fast rise and decline, and how it’s reviving itself.

Finale

Instinct (CBS at 9) Dylan and Lizzie investigate a murder and dig up secrets in the process.

Returning

Power (Starz at 8) Season 5.

The Tunnel: Vengeance (WETA at 10:30) Season 3.