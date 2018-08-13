Teachers (TV Land at 10:30) Ms. Snap tricks Ms. Bennigan into thinking that Hot Dad is a serial killer and Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert, pictured) tries to teach her student to be upper-class in Tuesday night’s season finale. (Dale Berman/TV Land)

Listings for Aug. 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) J does whatever it takes to protect a secret.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 9) The experts come to the rescue of a couple struggling to adjust to married life.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 10) Steve and Fredrik go to St. Lucia to try to sell villas.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Liza meets Caitlin’s middle-aged boyfriend.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10:30) Todd gets angry with Chase when he learns that Chase and his ex-girlfriend are back in a relationship.

Returning

Murder by Numbers (ID at 9) Season 2.

Special

Chopped (Food at 9) Four Memphis chefs compete for a spot in the $50,000 grand finale.

Late night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, Rhett & Link, YG featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mark Wahlberg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tracee Ellis Ross, Sandra Lee, Chvrches.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Spike Lee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) , Rhea Seehorn.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ruby Rose, Mayim Bialik, Ben Simmons, Florida Georgia Line