Dietland(AMC at 9) Plum (Joy Nash) geos behind enemy lines in a quest for answers after she receives a strange and cryptic message from an old friend in a new episode of the drama, premiering tonight. (Patrick Harbron/AMC)

Listings for July 23.

(All times Eastern.)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) The magicians featured in the episode include Seth Grabel, Patrick Folkerts, Migz and Emily Victoria.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The top 10 highest-performing female dancers are partnered with an all-star man.

American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Frank play Texas Pick’em with some fellow collectors while deep in Texas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Vicki apologizes to Eddie in her final attempt at mending her relationship with Tamra.

Salvation (CBS at 9) Grace starts a risky alliance with Claire’s brother.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Heather Anne Campbell guests.

Premiere

American Masters: Ted Williams: The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived (WMPT at 9) Jon Hamm narrates this documentary about the baseball legend, which includes interviews with Bob Costas, Wade Boggs, Ben Bradlee Jr. and Joey Votto, among others.

Returning

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (VH1 at 8) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Tip “T.I.” Harris.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tom Cruise, Parker Posey, Jorja Smith.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dominic Cooper, Rebecca Ferguson, Grace Vanderwaal.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Cohen, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Makkai, Nate Smith.