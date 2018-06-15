The Affair (Showtime at 9 p.m.) Noah tries to adjusts to his new life in Los Angeles and Helen (Maura Tierney, pictured with Omar Metwally) figures out what is causing her anxiety on Sunday night’s season 4 premiere. (Paul Sarkis/Showtime)

Listings for June 16 and June 17.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) Season 16.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation (HGTV at 10) Season 19.

Special

Grease: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 9) How the movie musical was able to beat all odds and become an American classic.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) How electric utilities banded together to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif)., Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), Rep. John Ratcliffe, (R-Tex.), Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Former CIA director Michael V. Hayden.

Special

Three Days in Moscow (Fox News Channel at 8) Bret Baier, author of “Three Days in Moscow,” discusses the 1988 summit between President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Returning

Shades of Blue (NBC at 10) Season 3.

Talking With Chris Hardwick (AMC at 11) Season 2.

Premieres

Deep State (Epix at 9) A former spy is brought into a conspiracy that profits off chaos in the Middle East.

Man in an Orange Shirt (WETA and MPT at 9) Two gay love stories, set decades apart in England.