The Comedy Lineup (Netflix streaming) Up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute stand-up routines, filmed in front of a live crowd at the historic Terminal West in Atlanta. Pictured: Taylor Tomlinson.

Listings for July 3.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) A review of the best auditions from Season 13.

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Kat gets frustrated by the lack of diversity in the applicant pool for a position on the social team.

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) J tries to make his relationship work, and Billy helps Deran with job ideas.

Chopped (Food at 9) Martha Stewart, the episode’s guest judge, tries her first corn dog.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 9) A look into what causes boats to seemingly vanish in a small section of the Bering Sea.

The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 9) Charles figures out that Landon’s intentions may not be pure.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Chase tries to get Chloe to forgive him after a fight.

Drunk History (Comedy at 10) The story of how Henry Bergh established the ASPCA, among others.

Returning

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Travel at 9) The chef and food writer travels around the globe looking for unique eats. Season 20.

Burgers, Brew and ’Que (Cooking at 9) Chef and restaurateur Michael Symon travels to cities across the nation to sample food from these categories. Season 4 starts today.