The Crossing (ABC at 8) Jude and Nestor form a plan to break the refugees out of the camp, but Marshall (Tommy Bastow, pictured) takes matters into his own hands on Saturday night’s finale. (Eike Schroter/ABC)

Listings for June 9 and 10.

(All times Eastern).

Premieres

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet at 9) TheDodo.com’s first television series focuses on people who help animals.

I Want That Wedding (TLC at 9) Wedding planners set up three wedding scenarios for future brides and grooms to choose from.

Returning

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (TLC at 8) Season 10.

Special

Gotti: Godfather & Son (A&E at 8) John Gotti Jr. discusses his family’s mob connections.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Former ambassador Robert Gallucci, author Gordon Chang, former U.N. ambassador Bill Richardson.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) A “third way” for immigration reform, Part 2.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Greek Minister of Tourism Elena Kountoura.

Specials

Cover Story: Winning the Lottery: Cash or Crash (GSN at 7) Lottery winners share their stories of how their winnings affected their lives.

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS at 8) Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban host.

Inside North Korea: Race to Peace (Nat Geo at 10) The complicated history of diplomatic relations between the United States and North Korea is explored in this documentary special.

Premieres

Vet Gone Wild (Animal Planet at 8) Veterinarian Chris Brown travels across the globe to treat exotic species.

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet at 9) Forrest hunts down species that are believed to be extinct.

Breaking the Band : The Beatles (Reelz at 10) The stories of the events that led to the downfall of the world’s most successful musical groups.