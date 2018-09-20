The Good Cop (Netflix streaming) Josh Groban, left, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. star in this police drama based on an Israeli show of the same name. Tony Danza and Groban play father-son officers who are partners in a case.

Listings for Sept. 21.

(All times Eastern.)

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Jarrett and Raja, Shoot Ogawa, Spidey, Rick Smith Jr., Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Greg Frewin and Tommy Wind.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) The Sweet 16 round starts.

Wynonna Earp (SyFy at 9) A stranger shows up who has a concerning amount of knowledge about the Earps.

Returning

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 8) Season 3.

Art in the Twenty-First Century (PBS at 9) Season 9.

Premieres

Battlefish (Netflix streaming) Fishers compete for lucrative albacore tuna off the coast of Oregon.

Maniac (Netflix streaming) Two people meet while participating in a pharmaceutical trial that goes rogue. Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star.

Quincy (Netflix streaming) A biopic about Quincy Jones directed by his daughter, actress Rashida Jones.

Nappily Ever After (Netflix streaming) A perfectionist dramatically changes her hair after a bad breakup and finds that by embracing her natural hair, she finds her true self.

Finale

Killjoys (SyFy at 10) Aneela brings the Jaqobis brothers into Greenspace.

Late Night

Tonight/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chrissy Teigen, Ryan Eggold, Dan White.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hillary Clinton, Nik Dodani.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Olivia Wilde, Noah Centineo, Jungle.