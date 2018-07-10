The Handmaid’s Tale(Hulu streaming) Serena and the other wives try and make changes, Emily learns about her new commander and Offred deals with making hard decision in Wednesday’s season 2 finale. (George Kraychyk/Hulu)

Listings for July 11.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

The Ronnie Wood Show (AXS at 8) The rock legend talks music and history with famous guests.

TKO: Total Knock Out (CBS at 9) An obstacle course competition hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.

Kingdoms of the Sky (WETA at 9) The animals and people who live on the mountain ranges of the Himalaya, Rockies and Andes are explored in this three-part series.

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters (truTV at 10) A scripted anthology comedic series featuring actors such as Seth Green and Melissa Joan Hart.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 10) The famous dermatologic surgeon Sandra Lee removes life-altering growths from her patients.

Hollywood Love Story (Viceland at 10) Paris Hilton hosts this show that looks at people who are trying to become famous via social media platforms.

Seatbelt Psychic (Lifetime at 10) Ride-share passengers get surprise readings and information about loved ones who have passed away from famous medium Thomas John.

Mister Tachyon (Viceland at 11) A series from music video director Director X about an invisible man exploring the limits of science in search of a way to reverse his condition.

Returning

Harlots (Hulu streaming) Season 2.

Earth’s Natural Wonders (WETA at 8) Season 2.

Buying and Selling (HGTV at 9) Season 8.

Junkyard Empire (Velocity at 10) Season 4.

Tattoo Age (Viceland at 10:30) Season 2.

Midseason Premiere

Rehab Addict (DIY at 9) New episodes continue season 8.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Howie Mandel, Lil Rel Howery.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dwayne Johnson, Alessia Cara.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Dax Shepard, Kathryn Hahn, Jason Mraz.