The Outpost(CW at 9) -- Talon (Jessica Green) uses her supernatural powers to track down the people who killed her family, leaving her to fend for herself, in this fantasy series premiering Tuesday. (NBCU International)

Listings for July 10.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Post Radical (Viceland at 8) Pro skateboarder Rick McCrank explores the subcultures of his sport.

No Passport Required (PBS at 9) Chef Marcus Samuelsson explores food from other countries in cities and towns around the United States. Tonight’s destination: Detroit.

Paid Off With Michael Torpey (truTV at 10) College grads compete in a trivia game show for a chance to rid themselves of debt.

Returning

Drug Lords (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Strange Evidence (Science at 7) Season 2.

OutDaughtered (TLC at 8) Season 3.

10 Streets That Changed America (PBS at 8) New episodes.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 9) Season 7.

King of the Road (Viceland at 9) Season 3.

Holmes and Holmes (DIY at 9) Season 2.

Counting Cars (History at 10) Season 8.

Most Expensivest (Viceland at 10) Season 2

Rattled (TLC at 10) Season 3.

Hit the Floor (BET at 10) Season 4.

F---, That’s Delicious (Viceland at 10:30) Season 3.

Hack My Life (truTV at 10:30) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) DJ Khaled, Chris Redd, Twin Shadow.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Will Arnett, Neve Campbell, Marcus Samuelsson.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Denzel Washington, Bobcat Goldthwait, Dawes.