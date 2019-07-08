I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO at 8) The premiere of a two-night documentary about the case of Michelle Carter, pictured, who urged her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, over text to commit suicide.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The audition round continues.

Chopped Junior (Food at 9) Young culinary wizards concoct creations out of ingredients including pickle-flavored cotton candy.

Pose (FX at 10) A member of the ballroom community is viciously attacked.

Premieres

Love Island (CBS at 8) A reality dating show, based off a popular British show, forces singles to couple up in Fiji. The show will air every weeknight in July.

Bring the Funny (NBC at 10) A new comedy competition hosted by Amanda Seales features a variety of acts judged by Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy.

The Disappearance (WGN America at 10) A six-part family drama about the sudden disappearance of a boy on his 10th birthday.

The Next Big Thing (BET at 10) Aspiring R&B and hip-hop artists are given 30 seconds to prove themselves.

Special

Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever (A&E at 9) A look back at the “Charlie’s Angels” actress who died 10 years ago this summer.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tig Notaro, Becky Lucas

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Donald Glover, Beth Stelling