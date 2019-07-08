(All times Eastern.)
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The audition round continues.
Chopped Junior (Food at 9) Young culinary wizards concoct creations out of ingredients including pickle-flavored cotton candy.
Pose (FX at 10) A member of the ballroom community is viciously attacked.
Love Island (CBS at 8) A reality dating show, based off a popular British show, forces singles to couple up in Fiji. The show will air every weeknight in July.
Bring the Funny (NBC at 10) A new comedy competition hosted by Amanda Seales features a variety of acts judged by Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy.
The Disappearance (WGN America at 10) A six-part family drama about the sudden disappearance of a boy on his 10th birthday.
The Next Big Thing (BET at 10) Aspiring R&B and hip-hop artists are given 30 seconds to prove themselves.
Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever (A&E at 9) A look back at the “Charlie’s Angels” actress who died 10 years ago this summer.
Conan (TBS at 11) Tig Notaro, Becky Lucas
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Donald Glover, Beth Stelling
