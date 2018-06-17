The Proposal (ABC at 10) Jesse Palmer hosts this new reality show, in which 10 eligible women selected by matchmakers compete in a “Bachelor”-like pageant. One of the contestants get engaged to the mystery man. (Byron Cohen/ABC)

Listings for June 18.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The group goes to Utah and Becca takes a date to meet Olympic athletes.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The auditions continue in New York.

Dietland (AMC at 9) Plum moves forward with the New Baptist Plan.

Specials

2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards (BET, CMT, Comedy, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, VH1 at 9) Tiffany Haddish hosts.

The Untold Story of the 90s (A&E at 9) Part 2 of the documentary special.

Premiere

It Will Be Chaos (HBO at 8) Italian documentaries chronicle the migration crisis in Europe.

Women on Patrol (Lifetime at 9) A look at the female law enforcement officers on the front lines across the country.

The Ladies’ Paradise (Acorn TV streaming) Based on the Emile Zola novel about a woman who leaves her small home town for Milan. Italian with English subtitles.

Returning

Escaping Polygamy (Lifetime at 10) Season 4.

Finale

Supergirl (CW at 8) Supergirl and Serena get into an epic battle.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif).

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jared Leto, Alessia Cara.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Benicio Del Toro, Alison Brie, Robin Thede.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Jermaine Fowler, Granger Smith.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Niall Horan, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Louie Anderson, Cold War Kids.