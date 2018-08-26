Listings for Aug. 27.
(All times Eastern.)
Bug Bites (Smithsonian streaming) A six-part series about how four chefs prepare insects as part of their culinary repertoires.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Las Vegas finals.
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The top six contestants perform.
Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Nacho attempts to win a turf war.
American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Frank show up late for a meeting but still get a look at a stash of goods.
Salvation (CBS at 9) Darius comes up with a new way to get rid of Q17.
Elementary (CBS at 10) A killer uses the predictions of a dead man to choose his victims.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The girls have a golf day for Vicki’s birthday.
Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) Dud and Ernie trek to Long Beach to track down Larry.
Tangled Lies (Scomparsa) (Acorn streaming) An Italian drama about a single mother whose daughter disappears on her way home one night.
Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) The crew visits a Utah restaurant and an Arizona saloon.
Conan (TBS at 11) Marc Maron, Bert Kreischer.
