The Purge (USA at 10) A TV-adaptation of the popular film series about what happens when all crime, including murder, is legal for a 24-hour period. Pictured: Lee Tergesen as Joe. (USA Network/Patti Perret)

Listings for Sept. 4.

(All times Eastern.)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) One couple gets chosen to go on a spectacular date.

Premieres

Model Squad (E! at 8) Docuseries follows nine models in New York as they navigate castings, bookings and their personal lives.

The Bobby Brown Story (BET at 9) Two-night miniseries dramatizes the chart-topping rise of the R&B singer (played by Woody McClain) in the 1980s and his marriage to superstar Whitney Houston (Gabrielle Dennis). Concludes Wednesday.

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) Creator Kurt Sutter’s follow-up series to “Sons of Anarchy,” set in a post-Jax Teller timeline, about a recruit in a motorcycle club with criminal ties near the California-Mexico border.

Finales

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Live finale.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) On the season’s final charter, Hannah picks a fight with Joao and Brooke.

Making It (NBC at 10:01) The final three makers are asked to transform a wedding.

Returning

Inside the NFL (Showtime at 9) Season 11.

Iron Resurrection (Velocity at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Krasinski, Yvonne Orji.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rami Malek, Jennifer Love Hewitt, the Lemon Twigs.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ethan Hawke, Lil Rel Howery, Meek Mill.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alice Eve, Mark Duplass, Wyatt Cenac, musical act Dorothy.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Cuomo, Jerrod Carmichael, Ruston Kelly.