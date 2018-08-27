Listings for Aug. 28.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Live quarterfinals Part 3.

Frontline (PBS streaming at 10) A look back at the life and legacy of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Million Dollar Listing (Bravo at 10) Steve tries to sell a country home in Upstate New York.

Premiere

August 28: A Day in the Life of a People (OWN at 7) An Ava DuVernay film explaining the date’s significance in black history.

Special

Chopped Grill Masters (Food at 9) The final showdown.

Finales

Younger (TV Land at 10) Kelsey finds out something that surprises her, and Liza evaluates her options. Season finale.

Hit the Floor (BET at 10) The Devils prepare to challenge their biggest competition, Miami. Season finale.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10:30) Nanny Faye becomes a member of a senior basketball league. Season finale.

Returning

Greenleaf (OWN at 10) Season 3.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) Season 11.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Segura, Marcus King Band.