Listings for Sept. 25.
(All times Eastern.)
FBI (CBS at 9) A procedural drama from Dick Wolf based on the bureau’s New York City office.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Inspired by Bellevue Hospital in New York City, this drama focuses on Max Goodwin, the new medical director at the country’s oldest public hospital.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 11) Ray Shoesmith is a dad, ex-husband, boyfriend and friend. And a criminal for hire. Based partially on the film “The Magician.”
The Gifted (Fox at 8) Season 2.
Life Below Zero (Nat Geo at 8) Season 11.
NCIS (CBS at 8) Season 16.
Lethal Weapon (Fox at 9) Season 3.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Season 5.
The Mayo Clinic: Faith-Hope-Science (WETA at 9) A look at how the institution has influenced health care over the past 150 years. Executive-produced by Ken Burns.
Conan (TBS at 11) Norm Macdonald, Judy Greer, Nick Nemeroff.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) M.I.A.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taraji P. Henson, BTS.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) America Ferrera, Nas.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sofia Vergara, David Alan Grier, Tyga featuring Offset.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Howard.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ted Danson, Interpol, Ben Sesar.
—