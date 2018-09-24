This Is Us (NBC at 9) Randall, Kate and Kevin all celebrate their 38th birthdays on the generational family drama’s Season 3 premiere Tuesday night. Pictured is Mandy Moore as Rebecca. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Listings for Sept. 25.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

FBI (CBS at 9) A procedural drama from Dick Wolf based on the bureau’s New York City office.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Inspired by Bellevue Hospital in New York City, this drama focuses on Max Goodwin, the new medical director at the country’s oldest public hospital.

Mr. Inbetween (FX at 11) Ray Shoesmith is a dad, ex-husband, boyfriend and friend. And a criminal for hire. Based partially on the film “The Magician.”

Returning

The Gifted (Fox at 8) Season 2.

Life Below Zero (Nat Geo at 8) Season 11.

NCIS (CBS at 8) Season 16.

Lethal Weapon (Fox at 9) Season 3.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Season 5.

Special

The Mayo Clinic: Faith-Hope-Science (WETA at 9) A look at how the institution has influenced health care over the past 150 years. Executive-produced by Ken Burns.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Norm Macdonald, Judy Greer, Nick Nemeroff.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) M.I.A.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taraji P. Henson, BTS.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) America Ferrera, Nas.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sofia Vergara, David Alan Grier, Tyga featuring Offset.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Howard.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ted Danson, Interpol, Ben Sesar.