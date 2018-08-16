To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix streaming) High school student Lara Jean’s love letters to her crushes go public in this film, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Jenny Han and starring Lana Condor, above. (Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix)

Listings for Aug. 17.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Disenchantment (Netflix streaming) From “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening comes a new animated fantasy series.

Stay Here (Netflix streaming) Designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate agent Peter Lorimer help short-term vacation-home owners increase their profits.

Ultraviolet (Netflix streaming) Amateur detectives use technology to bring justice. Polish with English subtitles.

All or Nothing: Manchester City (Amazon Prime streaming) An eight-part series following the soccer club through its record-breaking 2017-2018 season.

Specials

Magic for Humans (Netflix streaming) Justin Willman pulls off tricks ranging from the ordinary to extraordinary.

WE Day (ABC at 8) Celebrities including John Stamos, Selena Gomez and Cyndi Lauper celebrate youths and families who are helping improve the world.

Returning

Wild ’N Out (MTV at 10) Season 12.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson with Daddy Yankee