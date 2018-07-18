Listings for July 19.

(All times Eastern.)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10) Ben Higgins vs. Rachel Lindsay.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo at 10) The girls celebrate Lilly’s graduation while Delia tries to work her mind around her unexpected pregnancy.

American Woman (Paramount at 10) Diana seeks a promotion, and Bonnie invites over Louise.

Nashville (CMT at 9) Scarlett and Sean put together a ranch benefit.

Premieres

Bronx SIU (UMC streaming) A new crime drama focused around the Bronx special investigations unit.

The Grand Hustle (BET at 10) A reality series from T.I. about aspiring entrepreneurs.

Seaside Snacks & Shacks (Cooking at 10) Sabin Lomac travels in search of the best summer eats.

Returning

Mountain Men (History at 9) Season 7.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski, Shane Black.

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pierce Brosnan, Pusha T featuring 070 Shake.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Denzel Washington, Rep. Joe Kennedy III, Carmen Lagala.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jim Gaffigan, Antonio Brown, Imagine Dragons.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amanda Seyfried, Katy Tur, Brandi Carlile, Emmanuelle Caplette.