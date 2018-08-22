Trial & Error (NBC at 9:30) The team struggles to deal with Jesse Ray Beaumont as his trial begins, as well as Lavinia’s secrets, on the season 1 finale. Above, Kristin Chenoweth as Lavinia Peck-Foster. (Warner Bros/NBC/Sergei Bachlakov)

Listings for Aug. 23.

(All times Eastern.)

The Gong Show (ABC at 8) Rob Riggle, Ed Helms and Regina Hall guest.

The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) The final three teams head to the Coachella Valley ahead of a country music festival.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) MJ tries to deal with the sadness over the loss of her father while planning her wedding.

American Woman (Paramount at 10) Bonnie debates whether she should give Steve another shot, and Diana settles into her new position at work.

Shooter (USA at 10) Bob Lee and Isaac ambush the Atlas training facility.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Teddy and Matt venture off to Central America together.

Premieres

Deadwind (Netflix streaming) Detective Sofia Karppi investigates a death just months after experiencing a loss of her own. Finnish with English subtitles.

Follow This (Netflix streaming) Join BuzzFeed reporters as they investigate various topics.

Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy (Crackle streaming) A comedy Web television series starring Rob Riggle.

Returning

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Trevor covers President Trump’s history of lying about his wealth.

Conan (TBS at 11) Joel McHale, Giancarlo Esposito, White Denim.