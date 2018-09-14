Warriors of Liberty City(Starz at 8) A docu-series about a crime-ridden black community in Miami where many successful NFLplayers hail from, and a youth football team based there. Premieres Sunday night. (Jeff Daly/Starz)

Listings for Sept. 15 and 16.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers (Oxygen at 7) The story of the slaying of the ­19-year-old girl and the man accused of killing her.

Love in Design (Hallmark at 9) A TV star returns to her hometown to renovate an old home and rekindles her relationship with a former love.

Special

Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX at 8) A telecast of the awards show hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 8 and 9.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Joe Madison, host of “The Joe Madison Show”; Brian Keane, co-founder and chief executive of WeeGreen.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), former senator Joseph I. Lieberman (I-Conn.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Exploring Haitian culture.

Returning

The Circus (Showtime at 8) New Season 3 episodes continue.

Special

Town Hall America with Harris Faulkner (Fox News Channel at 8) A discussion with Arizonans over the midterm elections and immigration.

Premiere

No One Would Tell (Lifetime at 8) A remake of the 1996 film. Shannen Doherty stars.