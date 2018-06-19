Yellowstone (Paramount at 9) Kevin Costner plays a rancher struggling to keep his land amid conflicts with an expanding town, an Indian reservation and the national park. Premieres Wednesday night. (Kevin Lynch/Paramount Network)

Listings for June 20.

(All times Eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) The Commander tries to make amends with Offred, and Serena Joy faces desperation.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The chefs compete in their first team challenge of the season.

Botched (E! at 9) The doctors help a famous drag queen.

The Originals (CW at 9) Hope has to deal with the consequences of bringing her family back together.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) The ladies go to a spa in Connecticut to celebrate Luann leaving rehab.

Reverie (NBC at 10) Alexis’s former partner discusses the possible negative side effects of Reverie.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 10) The brothers plan to open their newest restaurant in their home town of Dorchester, Mass.

Code Black (CBS at 10) Willis tries to figure out what happened to his brother’s unit.

Colony (USA at 10) Katie thinks there might be a darker side to her work.

Mid-season premiere

Young & Hungry (Freeform at 8) Season 5.

Late night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Dan Reynolds.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Robert Pattinson, Pete Davidson, Brockhampton.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Trevor Noah, Liza Koshy, Two Feet.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Nick Kroll, Evangeline Lilly, Ne-Yo.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Damian Lewis, Ruth Wilson, Chris Pratt.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Mike Myers, Alison Brie, Kacey Musgraves.