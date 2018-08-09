Listings for Aug. 10.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix streaming) A look at some of the continent’s most deadly creatures.

All About the Washingtons (Netflix streaming) An autobiographical sitcom starring Run-DMC’s Joseph Simmons as Joey Washington, a.k.a. DJ Joey Speed, and Simmons’s wife, Justine.

Insatiable (Netflix streaming) A once bullied, overweight teen tries to get revenge after she loses the weight.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix streaming) Lily James stars in this movie version of the novel of the same name, about life in England after World War II.

Million Pound Menu (Netflix streaming) A group of restaurateurs test out pop-up eateries.

The Package (Netflix streaming) Four friends help their buddy recover after an unfortunate accident leaves him missing an important part of himself.

Ordeal by Innocence (Amazon streaming) The TV version of the 1958 Agatha Christie novel about a family adjusting to life after its matriarch was murdered by one of her children.

The Killer Closer (ID at 10) Former detective Lindy Gligorijevic discusses how she persuaded coldblooded murderers to confess their crimes.

Special

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Late night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mila Kunis, Zachary Quinto, Taylor Bennett.