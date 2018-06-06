American Woman (Paramount at 10) Alicia Silverstone (center, with Mena Suvari, left, and Jennifer Bartels) stars as a single mom raising kids during the 1970s. Based on Kyle Richards’s childhood. Premieres Thursday. (Paramount Network)

Listings for June 7.

(All times Eastern.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Lena Dunham and singer Ashanti guest judge.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 9) The crew goes to the Bahamas.

Premieres

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform at 8) Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph play two teens who discover they have superpowers.

Swamp Mysteries With Troy Landry (History at 10) Landry teams up with local experts to examine animals that can be detrimental to humans and the environment.

Music City Fix (HGTV at 11) Husband-and-wife team Kortney and Dave Wilson renovate homes in Nashville.

Returning

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox at 8) Season 2.

Mysteries at the Museum (Travel at 9) Season 17.

Beach Bites with Katie Lee (Cooking at 10) Season 3.

Finale

Imposters (Bravo at 10) The Bumblers try to ensure their freedom. Series finale.

Midseason premiere

Nashville (CMT at 9) Will worries about his future while he’s in the hospital.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kate Mara, Sam Richardson, Hari Kondabolu.

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Regina King.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nick Offerman, Niecy Nash, Lykke Li.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Shawn Mendes.