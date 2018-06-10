David Cassidy: The Last Session (A&E at 9) Cameras filmed Cassidy’s final studio recording session in September 2017 before the singer died from liver failure in Novmeber 2017. The special premieres tonight. (A&E Network)

Listings for June 11.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Becca takes six of the men on a spa date.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) Auditions continue in Los Angeles.

Supergirl (CW at 8) Supergirl, Mon-El and Alura devise a plan to stop Serena.

Dietland (AMC at 9) Plum goes through withdrawal while tackling a new assignment.

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC at 10) Molly Shannon, of SNL fame, examines her family history.

Premiere

The Price of Duty (Oxygen at 8) Homicide detectives share stories from the cases that haunted them the most throughout their careers.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (Freeform at 8) A look at magical weddings that occur at Disney destinations.

Special

Drinks, Crime and Prohibition (Smithsonian at 8) The history of how the Prohibition era unfolded.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Amanda Peet, Daniel Cormier, Steve Cropper & Benjamin Booker.

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Col. Don Christensen, BriGette McCoy.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jim Parsons, Marlon Wayans, Smashing Pumpkins.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Matthews, Alicia Silverstone, Eels.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Bob Odenkirk, DJ Khaled, Future.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hilary Duff, the Jaded Hearts Club.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jake Tapper, Jane Krakowski, Devin Dawson, Brian Frasier-Moore.