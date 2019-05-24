Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO at 9) A two-hour documentary providing behind-the-scenes footage. Pictured L-R: Daniel Portman, Rory McCann, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington.

Listings for May 25 and 26.

(All times Eastern.)

From Friend to Fiance (Hallmark at 9) A woman is asked to help plan the wedding for her friend that she secretly has feelings for.

Finale

Ransom (CBS at 8) Eric and the crisis resolution team set out to rescue Cynthia and her brother when they’re abducted. Season finale.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Interviews with students and faculty at the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston, S.C., Part II.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Armenian diplomat Grigor Hovhannissian on his country’s past, present and future.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

Season Finales

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America at 8) Eve’s mission is brought to a halt and Villanelle tries to reach her target.

A Discovery of Witches (AMC/BBC America at 9) Matthew’s plan to rescue Diana goes awry.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) A new business opportunity arises, and the women deal with something from their past.

Returning

Vida (Starz at 8:30) Season 2.

Special

National Memorial Day Concert 2019 (WETA and WMPT at 8) A musical feature honoring the military.