One Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque de Soleil (CBS at 8) A philanthropic event raising money for One Drop, a nonprofit group that helps provide safe water around the globe.

Green Door (Netflix streaming) Strange events unfold after a psychologist sets up a clinic in Taiwan. English subtitles.

While You Were Out (TLC at 9) A reboot of the hit home design show.

Notorious (Reelz at 9) The story of Griselda Blanco a.k.a. La Madrina, the godmother of cocaine.

Trading Spaces (TLC at 8) Season 10.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Part 2: City of the Future event in San Antonio.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Exploring Washington’s National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Very Scary People (HLN at 9) A look at infamous people from Jim Jones to the Zodiac Killer. Donnie Wahlberg hosts.

Tricky Dick (CNN at 9) The rise and fall of former president Richard Nixon.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Season 4.

Luke Perry: In His Own Words (Reelz at 9) Includes footage of the late actor reflecting on his life and career.