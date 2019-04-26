2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO at 8) Stevie Nicks (pictured with Harry Styles), Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and The Zombies will be inducted Saturday. (Kevin Mazur/HBO)

Listings for April 27 and 28.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

The Son (AMC at 9) Season 2.

Murdoch Mysteries (Ovation at 7) Season 12.

Special

Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (TBS at 10) A comedy special aimed at raising money and awareness for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Timothy Edgar, a senior fellow at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Four former inmates discuss America’s criminal justice system.

Premieres

Aerial Britain (Smithsonian at 8) Learn about four regions of Britain from the sky.

The Red Line (CBS at 8) A drama centered on an incident involving the shooting death of a black man by a police officer.

The Redemption Project With Van Jones (CNN at 9) A restorative justice program involves offenders being forced to interact with their victims.

Inside Mighty Machines (Smithsonian at 9) A former NASA rocket engineer investigates what makes various machines so powerful.

Specials

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Portia prepares to give birth.

Fox Nation: In Depth (Fox News Channel at 8) A review of the network’s biggest hits, hosted by Abby Hornacek.

Finale

American Gods (Starz at 8) New Media’s power is unleashed. Season finale.

Returning

Deep State (Epix at 9) Season 2.

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN at 10) Season 4.