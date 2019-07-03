TV tonight: ‘The Wrong Stepmother’ premieres on Lifetime Movie Network, etc.
T he Wrong Stepmother (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) After losing his wife, Michael tries to find new love, but Cindy, his new girlfriend, might not be a picture perfect stepmother. Pictured: Vivica A. Fox stars as Ms. Price.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) The team has to defeat The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, but their defeat looks likely. Izel’s team is still in danger.
— Savannah Stephens
Savannah StephensSavannah Stephens is an editorial aide for the Features section. She was previously an intern with the BBC. Before this, Stephens was a research assistant for four years with CNN and Real Time Politics in Dallas. Follow