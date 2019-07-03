T he Wrong Stepmother (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) After losing his wife, Michael tries to find new love, but Cindy, his new girlfriend, might not be a picture perfect stepmother. Pictured: Vivica A. Fox stars as Ms. Price.
By Savannah Stephens
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) The team has to defeat The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, but their defeat looks likely. Izel’s team is still in danger.

