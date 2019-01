MEXICO CITY — The U.S. State Department has confirmed that American comedian Kevin Barnett has died in the Mexican border city of Tijuana.

The department did not give any cause of death and declined to make any further comment out of respect for the family.

On Sunday, Barnett posted an Instagram photo of himself standing on a street in Mexico wearing a poncho he said bought to keep warm.

The entertainment news site E! News reported Barnett died of a hemorrhage due to pancreatitis.

Barnett starred in the Fox sitcom “Rel.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.