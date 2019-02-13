Listings for Feb. 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith tries to talk about dating with Maggie.

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The contestants compete in a challenge involving fried chicken.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie takes Christy on a Valentine’s Day date.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Will sets up a mock trial to repair the relationship between Karen and her stepdaughter.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) Boris Kodjoe vs. Nicole Ari Parker.

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise struggles to deal with plans for her future.

Premieres

Dating Around (Netflix streaming) A single goes on five blind dates.

Design Twins (UP at 8) Heidi and Heather, the duo behind Joyful Living, show off their design chops.

The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook (Ovation at 10) A six-part docuseries during which Sam Neill explores the areas the famous captain journeyed to, 250 years later.

Special

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (FS1 at 10) A look into the relationship between the two legendary racecar drivers.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Aubrey Plaza, Jenny Zigrino.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Pete Holmes.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Chris Wilson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kendall Jenner, Fred Armisen, Florida Georgia Line.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bradley Cooper, Pete Buttigieg, Jacques Torres.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Affleck, Dane Cook, Bring Me the Horizon.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ray Romano, D’Arcy Carden, Lukas Graham.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Mulaney, Stacey Abrams.